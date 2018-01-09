Knights Sign Pepperdine Freshman Righty

News Release

Pepperdine University freshman pitcher Chandler Cooper has signed with the Corvallis Knights for the 2018 season, coach Brooke Knight announced Monday.

He is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound right-hander from Wakeland High School in Frisco, Texas. He was a three-year letterman who also played four years for the Frozen Ropes Club team.

Cooper was 5-2, 2.02 in seven games as a senior, with 51 strikeouts in 34.2 innings in 2017, when Wakeland advanced to the state-tournament semifinals, and was 12-2, 1.45 lifetime.

He also hit .321 (25-94) in 27 games, with a homer and 17 RBIs. He earned second-team all-state honors and academic All-State honors as a senior.

The Knights open the 2018 season on May 30 with their annual Science, Engineering & Art Day game against the Portland Sea Dogs at Goss Stadium. They begin the WCL regular season at Kelowna; their WCL home opener is June 12 vs. Wenatchee.

