Knights Shift Two Game Times to Alleviate Congestion

News Release

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights will change the times for two games scheduled later this season due to events at neighboring Bank of America Stadium on the same day. On Thursday, August 31st, the Knights were originally scheduled to face the Durham Bulls in a 7:05 p.m. game. With the recent announcement from the National Football League regarding their preseason schedule, the Carolina Panthers are to host the Pittsburgh Steelers that night, so the Knights will now shift their game time to 12:05 p.m. Gates will open at 11:00 a.m. at BB&T Ballpark on August 31st.

On Saturday, September 2nd, the Knights had been scheduled to host the Norfolk Tides in a 1:05 p.m. game from BB&T Ballpark. With Bank of America Stadium now set to play host to a 3:00 p.m. collegiate football game featuring the N.C. State Wolfpack against the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Knights will shift their game time to 8:35 p.m. that night. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. at BB&T Ballpark on September 2nd.

"Moving these game times are best for everyone in the Uptown Charlotte area," said Charlotte Knights Chief Operating Officer Dan Rajkowski. "Much like we have in past seasons, our hope is to once again help alleviate traffic and congestion in and around the Uptown Charlotte area on these dates. We hope that this will give our fans a chance to spend all day in the Uptown area on both occasions, so that they can enjoy multiple events going on in our city."

Single-game tickets for all games this season -- the team's 30th in franchise history -- are available by phone at 704-274-8282, in person at the BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office, or online at charlotteknights.com. Tradition Never Ends!

