Knights Hang 12 on Tribe in Rout

News Release

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Yoan Moncada capped a six-run fifth inning with a three-run home run to propel the Charlotte Knights to a 12-4 rout of the Indianapolis Indians Friday night at BB&T Ballpark. Christopher Bostick recorded two hits and scored twice atop Indy's lineup in the loss.

Charlotte (30-36) sent nine batters to the plate during its six-run frame. Tribe starter Clay Holmes issued his career-high sixth walk with one away, setting up a game-tying triple by Adam Engel. Casey Sadler replaced Holmes and didn't fare much better, allowing a run-scoring double to Danny Hayes and a two-out free pass to Carson Blair.

The walk by Sadler put two on with two down for Ronald Bueno, who chopped a grounder off Erich Weiss ' glove, resulting in another run. Antonio Bastardo promptly replaced Sadler and surrendered Moncada's long ball to left.

Indianapolis (36-30) had its four-game winning streak snapped, despite having short-lived 1-0 and 3-2 leads. A two-out knock by Eric Wood in the first and two-run single by Phil Gosselin in the fifth provided Holmes with narrow advantages, but the Knights rallied for two in the second before hanging six to run away as victors.

Hayes belted a solo homer in the second, and both Nicky Delmonico and Blair added two-run shots in the final two innings for Charlotte.

Holmes (4-3) was tagged with his second straight loss after allowing four runs on six hits over 4.1 innings of work. Matt Purke (2-2) earned the win with 1.1 shutout frames in relief of Lucas Giolito. Former Tribe pitcher Chris Volstad earned his first save of the season by tossing the final three innings for the Knights.

The Indians and Knights continue their three-game set Saturday night. The Tribe will send left-hander Steven Brault (4-3, 2.11) to the mound, opposite Knights southpaw Carlos Rodon (0-1, 9.82). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. from BB&T Ballpark.

