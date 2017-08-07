Knights Fall to G-Braves Sunday

News Release

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - RHP Reynaldo Lopez struck-out nine batters over five innings, but the Charlotte Knights dropped the finale of their three-game series against the Gwinnett Braves on Sunday by a score of 9-2 from BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte.

Lopez (6-7, 3.79) started for the Knights and gave up four runs on four hits over five innings. The 23-year-old, who started his 22nd game of the season, was saddled with the loss. Gwinnett tallied a total of three home runs on the day - all against Lopez.

Xavier Avery, Dansby Swanson, and Rio Ruiz paced the Gwinnett offense with a home run apiece. Swanson went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, the home run, two walks, and two RBIs on the day. Ronald Acuna went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base.

The Knights scored a run in each of the first two innings against Gwinnett. Outfielder Rymer Liriano grounded into a 6-4 forceout in the first inning, but that was enough to score Jacob May for Charlotte's first run of the game. One inning later, Eddy Alvarez drove home Jake Peter with a sacrifice-fly. May had two hits, a run scored, and a stolen base on the night, while Danny Hayes also added two hits on the day for the Knights.

Gwinnett RHP Aaron Blair (7-6, 4.65) earned the win after he allowed two runs on six hits over 6.2 innings pitched.

The Knights will now hit the road and open a three-game series against the Pawtucket Red Sox on Monday from Pawtucket, RI. Pre-game radio coverage of Monday's 7:05 p.m. game will begin at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com from BB&T Ballpark. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.

