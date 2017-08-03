Knights Fall to Bulls

News Release

(DURHAM, NC) - Rymer Liriano launched his 11th home run of the season, but the Charlotte Knights fell to the Durham Bulls by a score of 4-1 on Wednesday in game two of their three-game series from Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, NC.

RHP Chris Volstad (2-7, 5.70) started for the Knights and allowed four runs on seven hits over five innings. Volstad, who was saddled with the loss, gave up two home runs on the night, which proved to be the difference in the game. Durham scored all four of their runs on home runs from Jake Bauers (solo) and Kean Wong (three-run).

Durham LHP Michael Roth (2-3, 4.28) gave up just two hits over six shutout innings to earn the win. Reliever Hunter Wood came on to begin the seventh inning for the Bulls and allowed a solo home run to Liriano, who had a team-high two hits on the night. Liriano finished the game 2-for-4 at the plate.

Jason Bourgeois had one of Charlotte's four hits on the evening and is now just three hits away from his 400th hit in a Knights uniform. Only two other players have reached the 400-hit club in Knights franchise history (Jordan Danks and Joe Borchard). Bourgeois, who played in his 357th career game with the Knights, also moved into a tie for third place in franchise history in games played.

The Knights will conclude their three-game series against the Durham Bulls on Thursday with a 7:05 p.m. game. Pre-game radio coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com from Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.

