Knights Fall Short, Drop Tuesday\\"s Game 4-3

News Release

DURHAM, NC- The Charlotte Knights brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth inning, scored two runs, but came up just short in the end.

Willy Garcia's RBI single in the ninth scored Jose Vinicio, but Nicky Delmonico was thrown out at home plate to end the game and give the Durham Bulls a 4-3 win over the Charlotte Knights in game two of their four-game series from the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, NC. Charlotte's loss on Tuesday was their second in-a-row against the Bulls. The Knights are now a game behind the Bulls in the International League South Division standings.

Charlotte began the top of the ninth inning trailing the Bulls by a score of 4-1. Catcher Roberto Pena started the inning off with a single and Everth Cabrera followed with a walk. With two on and no outs, the Knights were in business against their in-state rival. Jose Vinicio then stepped to the plate and hit into a 6-4 forceout, which put runners on the corners with just one out. Yoan Moncada, Chicago's top prospect, struck-out for the team's second out of the inning. Enter Nicky Delmonico.

Delmonico ripped a single to pull the Knights to within two runs -- down by a score of 4-2. With runners once again on the corners, Garcia, the reigning International League Batter of the Week took his turn at the plate. Garcia singled into the outfield, which scored Vinicio from third base. Delmonico also raced home on the play but was thrown out trying to tie the game for the third and final out of game two. The Knights dropped the game by just one run.

Durham sluggers Johnny Field and Mike Marjama each homered to lead the Durham Bulls offensive attack on Tuesday. Both of the home runs came off Charlotte RHP Reynaldo Lopez (0-1, 6.48), who was saddled with the loss.

Making his second start of the season - and second in Chicago's organization -- Lopez struck-out 10 batters over 5.1 innings but was charged with his first loss of the year. The 23-year-old Dominican native gave up four runs on four hits on the night as the Knights lost for the second time in as many nights.

Offensively for the Knights, first baseman Danny Hayes went 2-for-3 on the night with two doubles and a run scored. Hayes has now reached base in 10 consecutive games. Garcia finished the night 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Moncada was 1-for-4 with a run scored and a walk.

The two teams will continue their four-game set from Durham, NC on Wednesday with a 7:05 p.m. game. Charlotte RHP Carson Fulmer (1-0, 3.00) will face RHP Chih-Wei Hu (0-0, 1.80) for Durham. Pre-game radio coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.

