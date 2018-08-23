Knights Drop Thursday's Finale to Tides 9-8

(NORFOLK, VA) - The Charlotte Knights dropped the finale of their series against the Norfolk Tides by a score of 9-8 on Thursday afternoon from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. Charlotte battled back in the top of the ninth inning and scored two runs, but fell just short in the end. Despite the loss, the Knights won three of four games in the series.

Left fielder Eloy Jiménez, the top prospect in the Chicago White Sox organization, led the way with a game-high four hits on the day. Jimenez, who upped his batting average to .360 on the season with the Knights, finished the day 4-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI. Third baseman Patrick Leonard and designated hitter Dustin Garneau both homered in Thursday's finale. Leonard's two-run homer came in the third inning, while Garneau's solo blast came in the fifth inning. Catcher Seby Zavala added three hits for the Knights.

RHP Jordan Stephens started for Charlotte and allowed five runs (four earned) over five innings. Stephens did not factor in the decision. RHP Rob Scahill (2-4, 5.50) was saddled with the loss after he gave up four runs on five hits over just one inning.

The Knights will now make the trek back to BB&T Ballpark and host the Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) beginning on Saturday afternoon. The Knights will host the Stripers in a day/night doubleheader on Saturday with game one set for 1:05 p.m. Gates will open at 12:00 p.m. for that game. Pre-game radio coverage of Saturday's 1:05 p.m. game will begin at 12:50 p.m. on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action. Later in the day, the Knights will host the Stripers in a 7:04 p.m. game with gates for that game set to open at 6:00 p.m.

