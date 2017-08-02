Knights Drop Opener in Durham

News Release

(DURHAM, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped the opening game of their three-game series against the Durham Bulls by a score of 6-0 on Tuesday from Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, NC. Charlotte outfielder Jason Bourgeois tallied the team's lone hit.

RHP Reynaldo Lopez (6-6, 3.65) started for the Knights and was solid -- especially over the first three innings. Lopez held the Bulls scoreless over the first three frames, but ran into a bit of trouble in the fourth. The 23-year-old right-hander gave up a two-run double to Jake Hager in the fourth, which gave the Bulls a 2-0 lead at that point. That was his only blemish on the night.

Lopez returned in the fifth and held the Bulls scoreless one more time. In all, he allowed two runs on three hits over five innings pitched. He threw a total of 108 pitches and was saddled with the loss. Lopez, who struck out 10 batters in his last start, added five more strikeouts on Tuesday to give him a total of 122 in 116.0 innings pitched this season.

Durham catcher Mike Marjama doubled home three runs in the seventh inning for the Bulls, who scored four runs in the inning. All four runs were charged to Charlotte reliever Brian Clark in the inning. Marjama had a game-high three RBIs, while Hager led the Bulls with two hits and two RBIs.

Bourgeois, who was activated off the Temporary Inactive List before the game, is now just four hits away from 400 in a Knights uniform. Only two other players have reached the 400-hit club in Knights franchise history (Jordan Danks and Joe Borchard).

The Knights will continue their three-game series against the Durham Bulls on Wednesday with a 7:05 p.m. game. Pre-game radio coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com from Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.

