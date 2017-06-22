Knights Drop Game One of Twin Bill to G-Braves

News Release

(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) -- In game one of Wednesday's doubleheader, the G-Braves scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning and three more in the bottom of the fifth inning en route to a 6-0 win over the Knights at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA. Game two was delayed by rain with first pitch scheduled for 9:40 p.m.

Charlotte RHP Carson Fulmer (6-4, 4.90) started game one of the twin bill and allowed six runs on six hits over 4.1 innings pitched. Fulmer, who walked five batters and struck out three, was saddled with his fourth loss of the season. LHP Colton Turner gave up just one hit over 1.2 scoreless innings out of Charlotte's bullpen.

The Knights managed a total of six hits. Catcher Roberto Pena and DH Nicky Delmonico had two hits apiece to pace the offense in the loss.

Gwinnett RHP Matt Wisler (3-4, 4.39) earned the win after allowing just six hits over six scoreless innings. Outfielder Dustin Peterson led the Gwinnett offense with two hits and four RBIs.

The two teams were forced to play a doubleheader on Wednesday after Tuesday's game was postponed due to rain.

Pre-game radio coverage will continue on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com at 9:35 p.m. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action of game two of today's doubleheader.

