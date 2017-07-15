Knights Drop Friday\\"s Game 6-1 to G-Braves

News Release

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning and battled back against the Gwinnett Braves but fell just short in their comeback attempt on Friday.

The Knights dropped game two of their four-game series against the G-Braves by a score of 6-1 on Friday evening from BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte.

Charlotte RHP Carson Fulmer (6-6, 5.58) started and allowed four runs on four hits over six innings of work. Fulmer, who entered the season ranked as the seventh prospect in the Chicago White Sox system, was saddled with his sixth loss of the season. He walked four batters and struck out two on the evening. LHP Brian Clark gave up two runs on four hits over two innings, while RHP Bobby Parnell tossed a scoreless ninth inning.

The G-Braves got an impressive performance on the mound from LHP Andrew Albers (9-3, 3.27), who gave up just four hits over eight shutout innings to earn the win. Albers walked just one batter and struck out six for the win.

Down by a score of 6-0, the Knights loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth against Gwinnett reliever David Peterson. Grant Green, who doubled earlier in the game, hit into a double play in the ninth, which scored Willy Garcia for Charlotte's lone run of the game. With two outs in the inning, Peterson got Jason Bourgeois down on strikes to end the threat and the game.

Charlotte second baseman Yoan Moncada had one of the team's six hits on Friday. Both Green and Carson Blair had doubles for the Knights.

The Knights will become the Charlotte Pitmasters on Saturday and continue their four-game series against the Gwinnett Braves from BB&T Ballpark. RHP Lucas Giolito (3-8, 4.98) will get the start for the Pitmasters against Gwinnett RHP Aaron Blair (6-5, 4.89). First pitch is on tap for 7:05 p.m. from Uptown Charlotte.

