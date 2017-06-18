Knights Drop Finale to Indians 12-11 Sunday

News Release

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Outfielder Rymer Liriano launched two home runs and reached base five times, but the Charlotte Knights lost to the Indianapolis Indians by a score of 12-11 on Sunday in the finale of their three-game series from BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte.

The Indians scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning to beat the Knights by one run for a second consecutive day. In both games, the Knights battled back in the bottom of the ninth, but were unable to earn a win over the first place Indians.

Liriano homered in each of his first two at-bats on Sunday. The 25-year-old's first home run traveled 409 feet, while his second long ball was launched 456 feet. For the day, he went a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with two home runs, three runs scored, and three RBIs.

Down by a score of 5-4 after a four-run top of the sixth inning by Indianapolis, Charlotte's offense ignited in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Knights pounded out five runs and took a 9-5 lead at that point.

After a 1-2-3 top of the seventh inning by RHP Zack Burdi, the Indians battled back in the top of the eighth inning. Burdi allowed back-to-back home runs to Eric Wood and Danny Ortiz, which cut the lead in half, 9-7. One inning later, the Indians took over.

Charlotte RHP Bobby Parnell (0-1, 9.00) had his troubles in the ninth and allowed five runs in the frame. Parnell gave up a three-run home run to Ortiz in the inning, which gave the Indians a 12-9 lead over the Knights. It was the second home run of the game for Ortiz. Still, Charlotte did not give up there.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, the Knights battled back to score two runs and pull to within one run, 12-11. After Jacob May's RBI single, the Knights put the tying run on second base with two outs for Ronald Bueno. Indianapolis reliever Angel Sanchez then got Bueno to strike out to end the game.

Indianapolis LHP Antonio Bastardo (1-0, 4.15) earned the win after he tossed a scoreless eighth inning. Parnell was saddled with the loss.

The Knights finished the six-game homestand at 3-3 overall. The team will now make the trek to Lawrenceville, GA to open a four-game series against the Gwinnett Braves (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves) on Monday. First pitch from Coolray Field is on tap for 7:05 p.m. Pre-game radio coverage will begin at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.

