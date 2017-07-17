Knights Drop Both Games of Doubleheader Monday

News Release

(ROCHESTER, NY) -- The Charlotte Knights dropped both games of their doubleheader against the Rochester Red Wings on Monday night. Charlotte lost game one by a score of 5-4 and game two by a score of 3-0. The Knights tallied four hits in each game.

RHP Chris Volstad (2-5, 5.97) went the distance in the first game of the twin bill, but was saddled with the lost. Volstad allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits over six innings of work. Rochester left fielder Matt Hague drove home three runs in game one against Volstad to pace the Rochester offense for the win. Hague later played a key role in game two as well.

LHP Colton Turner (0-1, 6.61) started the second game for the Knights and allowed one run on two hits over three innings. Turner was charged with his first loss of the season. RHP Michael Ynoa made his season debut and threw a scoreless fourth inning.

LHP Aaron Bummer later made his first career Triple-A appearance on Monday. Bummer, who was promoted to the Knights from Double-A Birmingham earlier in the day, gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits over three innings in game two.

Rochester RHP Aaron Slegers (10-4, 3.50) earned the game two win after throwing a complete game shutout. Slegers allowed just one walk and four hits on the night. DH ByungHo Park launched his fifth home run of the season in the second inning off Turner.

Hague continued his solid day at the plate and chipped in with a hit and two RBIs in game two. He had a total of five RBIs on the night.

