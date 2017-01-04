Knights Complete 2017 Roster

January 4, 2017 - West Coast League (WCL) - Corvallis Knights News Release





The Corvallis Knights of the West Coast League have signed sophomore right-handed pitcher Alex Perron of the College of Southern Idaho for the 2017 season.

Perron is a 6-foot-1, 170-pounder from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas who has signed to play at Pepperdine in 2017-18. He was 2-6, 9.53 in 14 appearances as a freshman at CSI in 2016, with 37 strikeouts in 34 innings.

Perron completes the team's signing for the 2017 season, which begins on June 2 with the opener of a three-game series with the Cowlitz Black Bears at Longview, Wash. Corvallis plays its first nine league games on the road.

The Knights host the Portland Sea Dogs in a June 7 nonleague game. Their WCL home opener is June 14 against the Port Angeles Lefties, the former Kitsap BlueJackets.

The 2017 Knights will feature 10 returnees from the club that defeated Bellingham 2-0 in the 2016 WCL Championship Series. They are pitchers Jacob Fricke, Grant Goodman, Aaron Pope, Ty Fox, Cameron Richman, Tanner Howell and Louis Crow; catcher/first baseman Zak Taylor, infielder Matt Kelly and outfielder Emilio Alcantar.

West Coast League Stories from January 4, 2017

