Knights Beat the G-Braves 4-3 in Game Two

News Release

(LAWRENCEVILLE, GA) -- Jacob May's RBI single in the top of the ninth inning propelled the Charlotte Knights to a 4-3 win over the Gwinnett Braves on Thursday in game two of their doubleheader from Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, GA. The two teams split the twin bill, which started officially at 5:05 p.m. on Wednesday. It ended at 1:06 a.m. on Thursday.

Yoan Moncada drew a one-out walk in the top of the ninth inning to ignite the late-inning rally. With May next to the plate, Moncada quickly swiped second base to get into scoring position with just one out. May then ripped a single, which scored Moncada for the go-ahead run. It later proved to be the game-winner.

Charlotte RHP Brad Goldberg (3-1, 2.20) earned the win after allowing one hit and two walks over two scoreless innings. Goldberg put runners on the corners with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, but got Jace Peterson to ground out to end the game.

Cody Asche launched his seventh home run of the season in the top of the third inning -- a two-run shot off Gwinnett starter Lucas Sims. May and Ronald Bueno each had two hits apiece in the win for Charlotte.

RHP Lucas Giolito started game two for the Knights and gave up three runs on four hits over five innings. He walked two batters and fanned eight. He did not factor in the decision.

Game two began at 9:45 p.m. after a one hour and 42-minute delay. The game then lasted three hours and 21 minutes.

In game one of Wednesday's doubleheader, the G-Braves scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning and three more in the bottom of the fifth inning en route to a 6-0 win over the Knights. Charlotte RHP Carson Fulmer (6-4, 4.90) started game one and allowed six runs on six hits over 4.1 innings pitched. Fulmer, who walked five batters and struck out three, was saddled with his fourth loss of the season.

The two teams will conclude their four-game series from Coolray Field on Thursday with the finale at 7:05 p.m. Pre-game radio coverage will start at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action.

