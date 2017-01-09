Knight in Shining Armor, Saints Sign Former Irondale High Standout, Outfielder Tim Colwell

January 9, 2017 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





ST. PAUL, MN - For the past three seasons the St. Paul Saints have watched Sioux City Explorers outfielder Tim Colwell hit nearly .300 against them while using his speed to wreak havoc. Now manager George Tsamis won't have to worry about getting Colwell out as the Irondale High School graduate from Shoreview, MN signed as a free agent on Monday.

The 24-year-old Colwell has spent his entire three year professional career with the Explorers in the American Association. Last season the left-hand hitting Colwell hit .301 with three home runs and 55 RBI in 98 games. In 392 at bats he scored 59 runs, roped 19 doubles, eight triples, stole 28 bases, had a .350 on base percentage and slugged .411. He finished tied for first in the league in triples. Colwell swiped two bases in a game on four different occasions and had at least three hits 10 times, including a four hit game on July 9 at Kansas City.

Colwell began his professional career in 2014 with the Explorers following a an impressive four years at North Dakota State. In his rookie season Colwell hit .307 with one home run and 34 RBI in 56 games. In 228 at bats he scored 46 runs, had 10 doubles, two triples, swiped 19 bases in 22 attempts, with a .348 on base percentage and .382 slugging percentage. Despite playing fewer games than any other regular Explorer, he led the team in stolen bases. He was one of only eight hitters in the league with a five-hit game when he went 5-6 on June 29 at the Amarillo Sox and also scored four runs. He had a career high 12-game hitting streak from August 16-29 and swiped a career high three bases on August 17 vs. Lincoln.

In his sophomore season in 2015 he hit .258 with one home run and 26 RBI in 92 games. On a team that set the American Association record for victories in a season, as the Explorers went 75-25, Colwell led the team with nine sacrifice hits and was third on the team with 29 steals in 33 chances. He swiped two bases in a game seven times.

During his time at North Dakota State University, Colwell's collegiate career was littered with awards and accolades. During his 2014 senior season he was the Summit Player of the Year and First Team All-Summit League. He was the CoSIDA/Capital One Academic All-American Athlete of the Year for Division I Baseball and the Summit League Male Scholar Athlete of the Year. The Bison reached the Corvallis Regional and Colwell was named to the All-Tournament Team.

Colwell's junior season was nearly as impressive beginning with a pre-season All-America Third-Team selection by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. His play on the field backed that up when he was chosen an All-Summit League First Team and Capital One Academic All-America First-Team.

He made history in his sophomore season when Colwell became the First All-Region player in NDSU's Division I program history. He began his run as an All-Summit League First Teamer and was chosen by the American Baseball Coaches Association to the All-Midwest Region.

At Irondale High Colwell was All-State his senior season when he hit .554 while swiping 25 bases. He was a two-time All-Conference and All-Section in his time with the Knights. He was also All-Conference in football as a senior.

Colwell's brother Joe played baseball at St. Thomas and their father John played at St. Mary's.

Colwell becomes the fifth player signed by the Saints this off-season. He joins shortstop Anthony Phillips, third baseman Nate Hanson and pitchers John Straka and Eric Veglahn.

The 2017 Saints season begins on Thursday, May 18 at CHS Field against the Gary SouthShore Railcats at 7:05 p.m.

