Kloos Nets Deciding Goal as Wild Edge Hogs

February 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





DES MOINES, Iowa - Justin Kloos posted his 15th goal of the year at 7:31 of the third period to lead the Iowa Wild to a 2-1 win over the Rockford IceHogs at Wells Fargo Arena Saturday night. The defeat extends Rockford's road losing streak to four contests.

Kloos snapped a 1-1 stalemate and earned his game-winner after receiving a pass from Sam Anas and wiring a shot past Rockford's J.F. Berube, who was making his first start since first time since Dec. 9.

Each team's netminder starred in the matchup. Berube stopped 27 of 29 pucks for the IceHogs in his return to the crease after an absence of more than two months, while Svedberg turned aside 36 of 37 shots, including a late Rockford flurry of chances.

Kurtis Gabriel also found twine for Iowa, opening the game's scoring with his first strike of the year just over five minutes into the first frame, but Tyler Sikura managed a response for the IceHogs just under two minutes later. The forward nabbed his 15th of the season when he got a stick on Ville Pokka's shot from the blue line to send the puck past the Wild's Niklas Svedberg.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, Feb. 13 | Rockford vs Cleveland Monsters (7 p.m.)

