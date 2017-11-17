Kljestan\\"s Red Card Upheld by Independent Review Panel

News Release

HARRISON, N.J. - Major League Soccer announced today that the Independent Review Panel, the ruling body for player appeals, has denied the appeal for the red card issued to New York's Sacha Kljestan during the second leg of the Eastern Conference Semifinal in Toronto on November 5. The panel also denied Toronto FC's appeal of Jozy Altidore's red card from the same match.

New York won the match, 1-0, but lost the series on the away goals tiebreaker after a 2-2 aggregate draw.

The Independent Panel consists of one representative from the U.S. Soccer Federation, one representative from the Canadian Soccer Association and one representative from the Professional Referees Organization (PRO).

