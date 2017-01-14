Klimchuk Extends Team-Lead in Goals, as Heat Fall in Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. - Morgan Klimchuk extends his team-lead in goals with his 12th on the season, while Jamie Devane earned his 7th point in his last nine games, but the Stockton Heat surrender three unanswered goals in the third and fall to the Bakersfield Condors 5-2 Friday night at Rabobank Arena. Matt Frattin also pushed his point streak to three games with an assist on Devane's goal. Unfortunately, Bakersfield forward Anton Lander netted a hat trick to lead the Condors to the win. The Stockton Heat will have little time to dwell on this one, as they take on the San Jose Barracuda at the SAP Center Saturday at 1:30 p.m. to finish off their three-game road trip.

SCORING SUMMARY 1st Period No goals Shots: STK - 11 | BAK - 11

2nd Period Bakersfield goal: F Anton Lander (11) shot on the rush comes from the nearside faceoff circle and beats the goaltender high glove side (Hamilton, Musil assists), 1:08 HEAT GOAL: F Morgan Klimchuk (12) shot from the slot sneaks through the goaltender and the rebound behind the goalie is poked into the net (Vey, Lomberg assists), 7:23 Bakersfield goal: F Anton Lander (12) shot from the point is redirected in traffic and beats the goaltender low (Oesterle, Beck assists), 14:50 (PP) HEAT GOAL: F Jamie Devane (4) odd-man rush leads to a shot from the nearside faceoff circle before the rebound is collected and backhanded into the net (Frattin, Wotherspoon assists), 15:52 Shots: STK - 11 | BAK - 11

3rd Period Bakersfield goal: D Griffin Reinhart (2) shot from the point makes its way through traffic in front of the net and beats the screened goaltender (Beck, Lander assists), 0:14 Bakersfield goal: D Joey LaLeggia (5) one-touch pass from the slot is tapped home past the goaltender's outstretched pad on the glove side (Puljujarvi, Aneloski assists), 8:40 Bakersfield goal: F Anton Lander (13) partial break leads to a slap shot from the slot that beats the goaltender and goes into the net (Hamilton, Oesterle assists), 12:58 Shots: STK - 10 | BAK - 12

GOALIES W: Nick Ellis (32 shots, 30 saves) L: David Rittich (34 shots, 29 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS Three Stars: 1- Anton Lander (3 goals, 1 assist) 2- Griffin Reinhart (1 goal) 3- Taylor Beck (2 assists) Final Shots: STK - 32 | BAK - 34 Power Plays: STK - 0/4 | BAK - 1/1 Jamie Devane (1 goal) now has 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists) in his last 10 games Morgan Klimchuk (1 goal) extends his team-lead in goals with his 12th and now has at least one goal in back-to-back games (2 goals) Matt Frattin (1 assist) is now on a three-game point streak (2 goals, 1 assist) The Stockton Heat have now gone winless in their last five games on the road (0-3-2-0)

QUOTES "I thought we were in the game all night. I don't think the score was a great indicator of how the game went. [Bakersfield's] one line was excellent tonight and they capitalized on their opportunities, but I thought our work ethic was really good. We had compete from our whole group tonight. We had some opportunities and some looks in front of their net, but we just weren't able to finish them when we needed to." - Head Coach Ryan Huska with his overall thoughts on tonight's team performance.

"We have to play simple. If we see the same compete from our guys that we had tonight we'll get this turned around." - Coach Huska on the focus moving into tomorrow's game against San Jose.

"I think it's just keeping it simple and getting pucks on net. As a team, we're working hard and the effort is there, we're just a little bit snake bitten right now. If we keep working like we've been, the puck will start going in for us." - Jamie Devane on his recent hot streak and the team's compete level of late.

"We're a tight-knit group and we know we're in a little bit of a slump right now. Collectively on the bench we're good at staying focused and I think we just need to keep working hard to get back on track." - Devane on what it's going to take to get back in the win column.

"It's nice that we get to play so soon after a loss. It's a bit better to be able to come back and try to fix some of the mistakes we made tonight. It's a positive that we have an opportunity to redeem ourselves so quickly." - Devane on the quick turnaround for tomorrow's game in San Jose.

NEXT HOME GAME STOCKTON HEAT vs. Bakersfield Condors January 20 @ Stockton Arena Pride Night Doors @ 6:30 p.m., Puck drop @ 7:30 p.m.

