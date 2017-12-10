KIVLENIEKS\\" 36 SAVES ANCHOR MONSTERS IN 3-2 WIN OVER WOLVES

News Release

Carter Camper, Alex Broadhurst, Paul Bittner score for Cleveland in front of 11,516 fans at The Q.

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, defeated the Chicago Wolves on Friday in front of 11,516 fans at The Q by a final score of 3-2. With the win, the Monsters improved to 8-8-2-2 overall this season and with a .500 points percentage, currently sit alone in fifth place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

After a scoreless opening period, Cleveland grabbed a 1-0 lead at 4:58 of the middle frame when Carter Camper posted an even-strength goal on feeds from Brady Austin and Jordan Schroeder. Chicago's Griffin Reinhart leveled the score shortly thereafter with a five-on-five finish at 7:21, but the Monsters stormed back in front just over one minute later when Alex Broadhurst polished off an even-strength chance from point-blank range at 8:24 of the second thanks to a slick setup from Austin and Sonny Milano.

Cleveland's advantage was pushed to its largest point at 10:40 of the final period when Paul Bittner wedged a power-play goal past Wolves backstop Kasimir Kaskisuo on feeds from Camper and Schroeder to make it 3-1. After Bittner's goal was initially ruled to have ricocheted off the crossbar, video review deemed the second-year winger's tally legal and the Crookston, MN native's fourth marker of the year proved to be the game-winner despite a late even-strength score from Chicago's Reinhart at 19:21.

Monsters net-minder Matiss Kivlenieks improved to 3-5-1 between the pipes this season by virtue of a career-best 36-save performance while the Wolves' Kaskisuo now leads the AHL in losses at 4-8-1 this year following a 23-save showing. The Monsters' crowd of 11,516 at The Q on Friday is Cleveland's second-largest of the 2017-18 season, topped only by the 12,115 fans that attended the team's opening-night 4-0 loss to the Rockford IceHogs on October 7, 2017.

Next up for the Monsters, it's a Saturday rematch vs. the Wolves, with full coverage, live from The Q, underway at 1:00 pm on 99X and the Monsters Hockey Network.

