Kirkpatrick Named AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Month
February 1, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, FL -- Florida Everblades' forward Michael Kirkpatrick is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for January after leading the league with a plus-minus rating of +17.
The 26-year-old posted an even or better rating in each of his 11 games during the month, including a +4 on Jan. 20 against Orlando and a +3 on Jan. 27 at South Carolina.
A native of North Sydney, Nova Scotia, Kirkpatrick leads the ECHL with a +27 rating this season. He ranks third on the Everblades with 42 points (16g-26a) in 41 games.
Kirkpatrick has posted 102 points (45g-57a) in 113 career regular-season games with Florida and Adirondack and added nine points (2g-7a) in 12 games during the 2016 Kelly Cup Playoffs with the Thunder.
Prior to turning pro, Kirkpatrick recorded 102 points (39g-63a) in 108 career games at St. Francis Xavier University while also tallying 251 points (108g-143a) in 266 career games with Saint John of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League where he captured a Memorial Cup title in 2011.
In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Michael Kirkpatrick with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Everblades' home game.
