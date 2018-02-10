Kirkland's Third-Period Hat Trick Boosts Ads over Hogs

February 10, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





ROCKFORD, Ill. - Justin Kirkland snapped a 2-2 deadlock 2:42 into the third period and totaled three goals in that frame to buoy the Milwaukee Admirals to a 5-3 victory over the Rockford IceHogs at the BMO Harris Bank Center Friday night.

Rockford's loss snaps its home point streak, ending the run at six games.

Kirkland collected a pass from Yakov Trenin and outwaited a sliding Collin Delia to deposit the go-ahead goal early in the final frame. Ten minutes later, he posted what would become the game-winner by batting in a loose rebound at the side of Rockford's net.

John Hayden then pulled Rockford to within a goal with his fourth tally of the season, but Kirkland's empty-net marker with 1:29 to go finished his hat trick and sealed the Admirals' win.

Prior to Kirkland's back-to-back goals in the third period, the teams traded goals through the first two stanzas. Jimmy Oligny drew first blood for the Ads at 11:34 of the first frame, but Rockford responded three minutes later on the power play as Anthony Louis threaded the needle with a cross-ice feed to Cody Franson, who rifled a snap shot past the blocker of Anders Lindback.

Milwaukee escaped the first period with a lead thanks to a late additional strike by Frederick Gaudreau, but the IceHogs again knotted the game late in the second with Darren Raddysh's fifth goal of the year.

Delia finished with 19 saves on 23 shots, while Lindback stonewalled 33 of 36 pucks to earn the win.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, Feb. 13 | Rockford vs Cleveland Monsters (7 p.m.)

The IceHogs take on the Cleveland Monsters at 7 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. If the Hogs win, tickets from Tuesday's game can be redeemed for a ticket of equal or lesser value to the following Fas Fuel Winning Weekdays game on Wednesday, Feb. 28. Fans can also enjoy $2 tacos, select beer, and companion tickets as part of Taco Tuesday. Tickets can be purchased at IceHogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

