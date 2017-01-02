Kip Colvey Featured in New Zealand Publication

January 2, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - San Jose Earthquakes News Release





From the Marlborough Sounds to Major League Soccer, 2016 will go down as the year Kip Colvey stepped up to the big time, achieving his lifelong dream of becoming a professional football player. Phillip Rollo reports.

After snaking through the initial bends on Queen Charlotte Drive at the foot of the Marlborough Sounds, you eventually arrive at a house peering over the glistening water with two giant flags waving in the wind and a letterbox with a Porsche painted on it.

One of those flags is the Kyle Lockwood silver fern design, the rejected alternate to the current New Zealand flag.

To read the entire feature on defender Kip Colvey's journey to professional soccer, click here.

Read the Full Article at Stuff.co.nz

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from January 2, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.