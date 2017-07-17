Kingsport Takes Series with Win over Cards

News Release

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - Kingsport erupted for eight runs between the third and fifth innings, as the Johnson City Cardinals fell to the Mets, 9-2, on Monday night at Hunter Wright Stadium.

With the loss, the Redbirds have now fallen in five straight series and drop to 10-15 on the year. With the victory, the K-Mets improve their overall mark to 10-13.

The game was even at a run apiece after two innings. Kingsport struck first with a run in the bottom of the opening frame thanks to a RBI double by 1B Jeremy Vasquez (2-5, 2 2B, RBI, 2 SO). Johnson City answered as 2B J.D. Murders (1-4, RBI, SO) laced a run-scoring single to right to tie at one in the top of the second.

It was in the top of the third that Kingsport began to break the game open. RF Wagner Lagrange (2-4, 3 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB) led off the inning with a free pass and 3B Rigoberto Terrazas (2-4, R, 2B, RBI) followed with a RBI double to right-center to put the Mets in front, 2-1. Three batters later, CF Dionis Paulino (1-4, R, HR, 2 RBI, SO) - on the 10th pitch of the at-bat - crushed a two-run homer over the rightfield fence. The blast - his first of the year - made it a 4-1 ballgame.

Johnson City would record its final tally with a run in the top of the fourth. Leading off the frame, 3B Brady Whalen (1-4, R, 3B, SO) smoked a shot down the rightfield line. As the 19-year-old slid into third with a triple, the relay throw kicked away. Whalen got to his feet and scored on the error to trim the Cardinals' deficit to 4-2.

That was as close as the Redbirds would get, as the Mets responded with two in the bottom of the inning and three in the fifth. After a one-out single by DH Grabiel Jimenez (3-3, 2 R, 2B, RBI, BB), Lagrange slammed a two-run jack - his second of the season - to put Kingsport ahead, 6-2. In the fifth, the K-Mets received back-to-back RBI singles by Jimenez and SS Hansel Moreno (1-5, RBI), while Lagrange added a run-scoring groundout to push the advantage to 9-2.

RHP Ezequiel Zabaleta (7.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, ER, 2 BB, 2 SO) was impressive for Kingsport, allowing just one earned run over a season-high seven innings, en route to his first win of the year.

His counterpart, Johnson City RHP Edwar Ramirez (3.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, BB, 2 SO) yielded five runs in 3.1 innings, suffering his fourth consecutive defeat.

The Cardinals will continue their six-game road swing tomorrow, as they head to Burlington to take on the Royals, the rookie affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. RHP Alvaro Seijas (1-1, 6.75 ERA) - St. Louis' No. 19 prospect according to MLBPipeline.com - is slated to toe the rubber for Johnson City, while RHP Nolan Watson (0-0, 2.25 ERA) - Kansas City's No. 14 prospect according to the same publication - is expected to take the ball for the Royals.

The Cardinals Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 6:45 p.m. ET, leading up to the 7:00 p.m. ET start at Burlington Athletic Stadium. Tuesday evening's contest can be heard on NBCSportsTriCities.com, JCCardinals.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

