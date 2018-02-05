Kings Trade Defenseman Zac Leslie to Vegas
February 5, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Kings have traded defenseman Zac Leslie to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for future considerations, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced today.
Drafted by the Kings in the sixth round (178th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft, Leslie has appeared in 121 games over three seasons with the Ontario Reign (AHL), posting 33 points (6-2733) and 52 penalty minutes.
The Kings host their division rival Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports West and KABC Radio 790 with pregame shows beginning at 7 p.m.
