Kings Sign Forward Jonny Brodzinski to a Two-Year Contract Extension

News Release

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Kings have signed forward Jonny Brodzinski to a two-year contract extension, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced today. Brodzinski's contract carries an AAV of $650,000 at the NHL level. The first year of his contract is a two-way deal, and the second year of his contract is a one-way deal.

The 24-year-old Brodzinski (born June 19, 1993) is a 6-1, 218-pound native of Ham Lake, Minn. who made his NHL debut last season with the Kings, appearing in six games, recording two points (0-22), a plus-2 rating and two penalty minutes. His first NHL game was on March 25 vs. NY Rangers, and he recorded his first NHL points on April 4 vs. Edmonton (0-22). He also appeared in 59 games with the Ontario Reign (AHL) last season, posting 49 points (27-2249), a plus-3 rating and 12 penalty minutes. In five postseason games with the Reign he recorded four points (2-24), a plus-1 rating and two penalty minutes. He tied for the team-lead in goals, ranked second in points and tied for third in assists.

At the time of his March 23 recall to the Kings Brodzinski ranked first on the team in goals, points and power play goals (9), and fourth on the team in assists.

A fifth-round (148th overall) selection of the Kings in the 2013 NHL Draft, Brodzinski has appeared in 124 regular-season AHL games, posting 77 points (42-3577), a plus-3 rating and four penalty minutes. He has also played in nine postseason games, recording 7 points (4-37), a plus-14 rating and 14 penalty minutes.

