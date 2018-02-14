Kings Recall Forward Michael Mersch from Ontario

February 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Kings have recalled forward Michael Mersch from the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced today.

Michael Mersch has appeared in 45 games this season with the Reign, posting 33 points (18-1533), a plus-4 rating and eight penalty minutes. At the time of his recall, he led all Reign players in power-play goals (9) and ranks tied for fifth in the league.

Mersch appeared in 17 games with the Kings during the 2015-16 season, recording three points (1-23) and a plus-1 rating.

The Kings return to action tomorrow, continuing their season-long seven-game road trip against Pittsburgh. The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports West and KABC Radio 790 with pregame shows beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Join the LA Kings for the 2017-18 Season! Being an LA Kings Season Ticket Member means more than going to every home game. Save on ticket fees, attend exclusive events, unlock TeamLA discounts, get VIP access to playoff tickets, and more incredible entertainment opportunities! Full season memberships to mini-plan packages are available, starting at just $40 per game. Visit lakings.com/tickets or call 1.888.KINGS.LA for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.