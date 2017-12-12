Kings Prospect Austin Wagner Medically Cleared and Assigned to Reign

Ontario Reign

December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign

News Release

Ontario, CA - Forward Austin Wagner has been medically cleared and assigned to the Ontario Reign by the Los Angeles Kings (NHL) today, the team announced.

Wagner, 20, has been practicing with the Reign the last four weeks while rehabilitating from offseason surgery. The Calgary, Alberta, native scored a career-high 66 points (30 goals, 36 assists) last season with the Regina Pats of the WHL. Over a four-year junior hockey career, all with Regina, Wagner totaled 169 points (79 goals, 90 assists) in 238 career games. He was selected by the Kings in the fourth round (99th) overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

The Reign return to Citizens Business Bank Arena against the Stockton Heat at 7:00 for Throwback Night.

