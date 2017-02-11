Kings Legend Charlie Simmer Joins Reign's Affiliation Night

February 11, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings (NHL), announced today that Kings legend and famed member of the "Triple Crown Line" Charlie Simmer will join the Reign during Los Angeles Kings Affiliation Night presented by the University of La Verne on Friday, February 17 at 7:00 at Citizens Business Bank Arena. He will join the ceremonial puck drop and sign autographs during the first intermission.

The Reign host the Tucson Roadrunners and celebrate their affiliation with the Kings by wearing the famous 1995-96 alternate jerseys and hosting a postgame jersey auction. Bailey, the Kings mascot, will energize the crowd with Kingston and the Kings ice crew will join the fun. The first 5,000 fans receive a Kingston vinyl figure (in special Kings jersey).

Simmer skated with the Kings from 1977-85 and is 11th all-time in team scoring with 466 points in 384 games played and is a featured member of the "Triple Crown Line" with Marcel Dionne and Dave Taylor. The trio hit their high point during the 1980-81 season with 161 combined goals and Simmer registered a career-best 105 points (56 goals, 49 assists).

On April 10, 1982, Simmer became part of the largest comeback in NHL playoff history when he, Steve Bozek, Doug Smith, Jay Wells, Mark Hardy and Daryl Evans erased a 5-0 Kings deficit to the heavily-favored Edmonton Oilers in the third period and prevailed in overtime (Evans) in Game 3 of the best-of-five first-round series. The evening resonated as the Miracle on Manchester and the Kings won the series 3-2. The Kings celebrated Simmer's career during their popular Legends Nights back in February 2012 .

In 712 career NHL contests with Los Angeles, California Seals, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins, Simmer totaled 342 goals and 369 assists for 711 points.

