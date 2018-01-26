KINGS ASSIGN FORWARDS MICHAEL AMADIO AND JONNY BRODZINSKI, AND DEFENSEMAN PAUL LADUE TO ONTARIO

News Release

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Kings have assigned forwards Michael Amadio and Jonny Brodzinski, and defenseman Paul LaDue to the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League, Kings Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake announced today.

Michael Amadio appeared in five games during his second stint of the season with the Kings, posting two points (1-12). In 13 games this season, he has three points (2-13) and four penalty minutes.

Jonny Brodzinski has appeared in 23 games with the Kings this season, recording two points (2-02), a plus-1 rating and six penalty minutes.

Paul LaDue made his season debut last night in Calgary, going scoreless with 11:44 TOI. He has played in 23 games during his NHL career, posting eight points (0-88) and four penalty minutes.

The Kings have the next four days off for NHL All-Star weekend in Tampa, Fla. The team returns to action on Jan. 30, traveling to Dallas to face the Stars for the first time this season. The game will be broadcast on FOX Sports West and KABC Radio 790 with pregame shows beginning at 5 p.m.

