Kingham, Indians Open Homestand with Victory

News Release

The Indians (56-45) scored two runs in the first and never looked back en route to their 30th home win of the season. Perez, Newman and Gosselin strung together consecutive singles to open the first against southpaw Nik Turley, the last providing Indy with a 1-0 advantage. Terdoslavich then drilled a sac fly to the warning track in center to double the lead.

Rochester (58-43) plated its only run of the game in the second when ByungHo Park took Kingham yard for his seventh long ball of the season.

Indy extended its lead back to two on a two-out single by Terdoslavich in the third. Perez, who doubled with one away, scored on the play before Gosselin was caught in a rundown for the final out.

Two innings later, the Tribe tacked on another run thanks to Turley missing the strike zone. He beaned Jacob Stallings to begin the frame and then issued a walk to Gift Ngoepe . After retiring Perez on a bunt foulout, Newman singled to left to load the bases, knocking Turley out of the game. Gosselin promptly greeted reliever D.J. Baxendale with a sacrifice fly to center.

Kingham (4-6) stranded five runners through his seven innings of work, his longest outing since he threw a career-high eight frames on Aug. 18, 2014 against Louisville. He walked none, struck out six and induced two double plays behind him.

Dan Runzler worked around a two-out double in the eighth and got Edgar Corcino to wrap into a 5-4-3 twin killer in the ninth to seal the victory. The save was Runzler's third of the season.

Turley (4-3) took the loss after yielding four runs on six hits in 4.1 innings pitched.

The visitors out-hit the Tribe, 10-7, but went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. The Indians finished 3-for-8 in those situations.

The Indians and Red Wings continue their four-game series Tuesday night. The Tribe will send right-hander Tyler Glasnow (5-0, 1.49) to the bump, opposite Red Wings left-hander Hector Santiago (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

