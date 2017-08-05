Kingham Dominates Bats to Lead Indy\\"s Victory

News Release

LOUISVILLE, KY. - Nick Kingham dominated the Louisville Bats offense for seven and two-thirds innings on Friday night, and his effort led the Indianapolis Indians to the 1-0 victory. The triumph snapped a three-game skid for the Tribe.

The lone run of the game was scored in the top of the second. Edwin Espinal led off the inning for Indianapolis (60-52) with a single, and he moved to third base on Elias Diaz 's hit. Christopher Bostick then plated Espinal when he grounded out to second base.

Kingham (6-6) faced major trouble in only one inning, but he worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the fourth when he struck out Chad Wallach to end the frame. He would retire nine batters in a row before Wallach doubled with two outs in the seventh inning. Kingham ended that frame with a groundout.

The Tribe turned to its bullpen with two outs in the eighth inning after Kingham issued a walk, and Dan Runzler proceeded to retire Sebastian Elizalde . Runzler then set the side down in order in the bottom of the ninth to seal the win.

Kingham finished the night with 97 pitches, and the seven and two-thirds innings pitched were the most for him since returning from Tommy John surgery. He struck out a pair of batters and induced 12 groundouts.

Cody Reed (4-7) started for Louisville and allowed the game's lone run on five hits. Despite the quality start, he was handed the loss.

The Tribe and Bats will play game two of the three-game series on Saturday night; first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. The game can be heard live on Fox Sports 97.5 FM / 1260 AM WNDE. Tyler Glasnow (6-0, 1.46) will start and look to continue his dominance for Indianapolis.

