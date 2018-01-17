Kieran Mattison to Manage WV Black Bears in 2018

News Release

Granville, WV - The Pittsburgh Pirates have named Kieran Mattison as the Manager for the West Virginia Black Bears 2018 season. This announcement comes after the promotion of the 2017 Manager Brian Esposito to the Manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates Triple-A team, the Indianapolis Indians.

The rest of the field staff from the 2017 season will remain the same for 2018. Pitching Coach Tom Filer will return for his third season with the West Virginia Black Bears. Jonathan Prieto will return for his fourth season as the Hitting Coach. Filer and Prieto were on the 2015 coaching staff that led the Bears to the New York- Penn League Championship. Athletic Trainer Jorge Islas will be returning for his second year with the team.

Mattison, 37, from Anderson, CA began his career in professional baseball in 2002. The right-handed pitcher spent time with the Royals, Indians and Dodgers organizations in their minor league systems. In 2016 he became the Manager of the GCL Pirates, Pittsburgh Pirates Rookie level team. Last season he spent his time managing the Pirates Dominican Summer League. In 2013, he served as the Head Coach for the French Division I team in France.

When asked about his promotion to Single-A Short-Season Manager, Mattison responded "I am very excited to manage the Black Bears this season and bring their fans quality, hard-nosed Pirates' baseball, night-in and night-out!"

General Manager Matthew Drayer said, "We are happy to add Kieran to our staff for 2018. We look forward to the energy level that he will be bringing to our team."

The West Virginia Black Bears 2018 home opener will be June 21st against the Batavia Muckdogs.

