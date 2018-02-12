Kids Day Game Presented by 529 College Savings Program Set for Sunday, February 18
February 12, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans will host their annual Kids Day Game presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program on Sunday, Feb. 18 when the Amerks host the Binghamton Devils at The Blue Cross Arena at 3:05 p.m.
All kids tickets (ages 12 and under) for the Feb. 18 game can be purchased for just $10, with adult tickets available for as low as $14. Fans can take advantage of the special offer by visiting www.amerks.com/kidsday or calling 1-855-GO-AMERKS.
The day's family-friendly festivities will include an interactive Zoo Mobile from the Seneca Park Zoo in the Hall of Fame area, Bounce House, Balloon Animals and other activities for kids. In addition, the first 5,000 fans through The Blue Cross Arena doors will receive a drawstring backpack, courtesy of NY's 529 College Savings Program.
The Amerks longtime mascot, The Moose, will be celebrating his birthday during the game and has invited many of his mascot friends to join him, including Sabretooth, Spikes, Rex the Rhino, R Thunder, Otto the Orange, Reggie the Redhawk, Elmo and many more. The mascots will also be in attendance to mingle with fans, pose for pictures and partake in different activities throughout the day.
Rochester's next home game is on Friday, Feb. 16 when the Amerks host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena. Individual game tickets for the 2017-18 season start at just $14. Amerks Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $12 per game, are on-sale now. The Amerks are also offering a variety of partial plans, including Half-Season Memberships and Flex Season Memberships with vouchers good for best available seating to any home game. All memberships are up to 40% off Box Office day of game pricing. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2018
- San Antonio Rampage Weekly Update - San Antonio Rampage
- Rangers Recall Ryan Sproul from Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Ten Admiral Alums Begin Quest for Gold - Milwaukee Admirals
- The Bridgeport Report - Week 19 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Chicago Wolves Roundup - Chicago Wolves
- Wolf Pack Weekly - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Manitoba Moose Weekly - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks to Host Dart Tournament at the Exchange Sports Bar on Sunday, February 25 - Rochester Americans
- P-Bruins to Welcome Boston Shamrocks Sled Hockey for Sunday Game - Providence Bruins
- Smith Named AHL/CCM Player of the Week - Milwaukee Admirals
- Milwaukee's Trevor Smith Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Dickinson, Heatherington Return to Stars from Dallas - Texas Stars
- Kids Day Game Presented by 529 College Savings Program Set for Sunday, February 18 - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.