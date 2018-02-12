Kids Day Game Presented by 529 College Savings Program Set for Sunday, February 18

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans will host their annual Kids Day Game presented by NY's 529 College Savings Program on Sunday, Feb. 18 when the Amerks host the Binghamton Devils at The Blue Cross Arena at 3:05 p.m.

All kids tickets (ages 12 and under) for the Feb. 18 game can be purchased for just $10, with adult tickets available for as low as $14. Fans can take advantage of the special offer by visiting www.amerks.com/kidsday or calling 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

The day's family-friendly festivities will include an interactive Zoo Mobile from the Seneca Park Zoo in the Hall of Fame area, Bounce House, Balloon Animals and other activities for kids. In addition, the first 5,000 fans through The Blue Cross Arena doors will receive a drawstring backpack, courtesy of NY's 529 College Savings Program.

The Amerks longtime mascot, The Moose, will be celebrating his birthday during the game and has invited many of his mascot friends to join him, including Sabretooth, Spikes, Rex the Rhino, R Thunder, Otto the Orange, Reggie the Redhawk, Elmo and many more. The mascots will also be in attendance to mingle with fans, pose for pictures and partake in different activities throughout the day.

Rochester's next home game is on Friday, Feb. 16 when the Amerks host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena. Individual game tickets for the 2017-18 season start at just $14. Amerks Season Ticket Memberships, which start as low as just $12 per game, are on-sale now. The Amerks are also offering a variety of partial plans, including Half-Season Memberships and Flex Season Memberships with vouchers good for best available seating to any home game. All memberships are up to 40% off Box Office day of game pricing. For more information, visit www.amerks.com or call 1-855-GO-AMERKS.

