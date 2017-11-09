KICKOFF TIME CHANGE ANNOUNCED FOR FIRST LEG OF WESTERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP

News Release

MLS amends official kickoff time for Sounders FC's first-leg match against the Houston Dynamo at BBVA Compass Stadium on Tuesday, November 21; Game previously slated for 7:00 p.m. PT now set for 6:30 p.m. PT

SEATTLE, WASH. - Major League Soccer today announced that the official kickoff time for the first leg of the Western Conference Championship between Sounders FC and the Houston Dynamo has been moved to 6:30 p.m. PT. The match, hosted in Houston at BBVA Compass Stadium and set for a national broadcast on FOX Sports 1, was previously scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT.

The series' second leg in Seattle remains unchanged, with a 7:30 p.m. PT kickoff on Thursday, November 30, televised on ESPN. Single-match tickets for the Rave Green's home Conference Championship match are available at SoundersFC.com/Playoffs and the CenturyLink Field box office.

