Kickers Sign Oliver Minatel

RICHMOND, VA - (Friday) - The Richmond Kickers are pleased to announce that forward Oliver Minatel has agreed to terms for the 2017 season, pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval and international clearance.

A native of Campinas, Brazil, Minatel signs with the Kickers after one year with Puerto Rico FC (NASL). Making nine appearances in 2016, the dual Brazilian/German national tallied one goal in a 3-3 draw against Jacksonville in September.

Discovered by PSV Eindhoven at the largest U-19 youth tournament in the world, Copa S=E3o Paulo, the 24-year old forward spent a year with the Dutch side's academy and three years with C.D. Nacional of the Portuguese Primera Liga before returning to Brazil for a stint with Velo Clube in 2013.

Later signing with then-NASL club Ottawa Fury FC, he became the team's leading scorer with seven goals in 22 appearances in 2014 and was an integral component for the team that claimed the NASL Fall Season title in 2015.

"Oliver brings experience, goals and an outstanding youth development pedigree through his time at PSV and Nacional," commented Leigh Cowlishaw, Richmond Kickers Director of Soccer. "He is still only 24 years old and we look forward to seeing his best days for the Kickers."

Minatel joins 12 players currently under contract for the Kickers upcoming 25th Anniversary season including Samuel Asante, Marcel DeBellis, Jackson Eskay, Luiz Fernando, Anthony Grant, Yudai Imura, Sunny Jane, Alex Lee, Fred Owusu Sekyere, Conor Shanosky, Braeden Troyer and William Yomby. The club will host open tryouts in Richmond for eligible college seniors, qualified free agents and talented amateur players January 27-29, 2017.

