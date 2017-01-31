Kickers Announce 2017 Schedule

25th Anniversary Season Kicks Off Saturday, March 25 at City Stadium

RICHMOND, VA - (Tuesday) - The Richmond Kickers are pleased to announce the 32-game regular season schedule, and are proud to return to City Stadium to host the Harrisburg City Islanders for the 25th Anniversary home opener on Saturday, March 25 at 5:00 p.m. As the longest continuously operating professional soccer club in the country, the Richmond Kickers will celebrate their Silver Anniversary with a pre-game party, presented by Woodfin, at 3:30 p.m. with live music, RVA food trucks, and craft beer on tap. Tickets for the historic home opener and 2017 Season Tickets are on sale now at RichmondKickers.com.

The Richmond Kickers will play their 25th Anniversary season in the 15-team Eastern Conference alongside league newcomers Tampa Bay Rowdies and Ottawa Fury FC as well as returning clubs Bethlehem Steel FC, Charleston Battery, Charlotte Independence, FC Cincinnati, Harrisburg City Islanders, Louisville City FC, New York Red Bulls II, Orlando City B, Pittsburgh Riverhounds, Rochester Rhinos, Saint Louis FC and Toronto FC II. The Kickers will face each opponent twice, with additional games comprised of matchups against geographic rivals.

Soccer Saturdays comprise the majority of the Kickers regular season home schedule, with 15 of the 16 matches taking place on Saturdays. The lone exception is the regular season home finale, which will be played on Sunday, October 1. Five matches, including the home opener on March 25, will kick off at 5:00 p.m. with the remainder of the matches beginning at 7:00 p.m.

The regular season concludes with the Kickers on the road at Louisville on October 14. The top eight teams in each conference will qualify for postseason play that will include Conference Quarterfinals (Oct. 20-22), Semifinals (Oct. 27-29) and Final (Nov. 3-5). The 2017 USL Cup Final will be played the weekend of November 10-12. The full 2017 USL schedule will be released soon.

The 2017 USL Season will also feature a number of nationally televised matches for the second year in a row. Specific network and start times for the national and locally televised matches be announced in the coming weeks. In addition, through the launch of USL Productions, the league's $10 million investment in state-of-the-art broadcast production facilities, all USL matches will be available via the USL Match Center, along with up-to-the-minute match statistics provided by industry leader Opta.

Tickets

Tickets

Experience the passion, excitement and authentic atmosphere at City Stadium when the Richmond Kickers 25th Anniversary season kicks off this spring.

Richmond Kickers 2017 Pro Schedule

DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME

Sat March 25 HARRISBURG CITY ISLANDERS 5:00 PM

Sat April 1 @ New York Red Bulls II TBD

Sat April 8 LOUISVILLE CITY FC 5:00 PM

Sat April 15 OTTAWA FURY FC 5:00 PM

Sat April 22 PITTSBURGH RIVERHOUNDS 5:00 PM

Sat April 29 @ Tampa Bay Rowdies TBD

Sat May 6 FC CINCINNATI 7:00 PM

Sat May 13 HARRISBURG CITY ISLANDERS 7:00 PM

Sun May 21 @ Rochester Rhinos TBD

Wed May 24 @ Toronto FC II TBD

Sat May 27 @ Ottawa Fury FC TBD

Sat June 3 NEW YORK RED BULLS II 7:00 PM

Sat June 10 @ Charleston Battery TBD

Sat June 17 TAMPA BAY ROWDIES 7:00 PM

Sat June 24 CHARLOTTE INDEPENDENCE 7:00 PM

Sat July 1 @ Bethlehem Steel FC TBD

Sun July 9 @ FC Cincinnati TBD

Sat July 15 @ Harrisburg City Islanders TBD

Sat July 22 BETHLEHEM STEEL FC 7:00 PM

Wed July 26 @ Charlotte Independence TBD

Sat July 29 SAINT LOUIS FC 7:00 PM

Sat August 5 @ Pittsburgh Riverhounds TBD

Sat August 12 ORLANDO CITY B 7:00 PM

Sat August 19 TORONTO FC II 7:00 PM

Sat August 26 CHARLESTON BATTERY 7:00 PM

Sat September 2 @ Charlotte Independence TBD

Thurs September 7 @ Orlando City B TBD

Sat September 16 @ Charleston Battery TBD

Sat September 23 ROCHESTER RHINOS 7:00 PM

Sun October 1 ORLANDO CITY B 5:00 PM

Sat October 7 @ Saint Louis FC TBD

Sat October 14 @ Louisville City FC TBD

October 20-22 USL CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALS TBD

October 27-29 USL CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS TBD

November 3-5 USL CONFERENCE FINALS TBD

November 10-12 USL CUP FINAL TBD

HOME GAMES AT CITY STADIUM IN BOLD

A full-service soccer club with over 8,000 players competing in youth, adult, amateur and professional programs, the Richmond Kickers pyramid structure serves as a model to soccer clubs across the country. For more information, visit RichmondKickers.com.

