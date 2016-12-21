Kick the Holidays off with Monsters Hockey on Thursday

December 21, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release





Start your holiday break with some Monsters hockey at The Q on Thursday, December 22nd! The puck drops at 7:00 PM as the Monsters and Checkers are set to square off on another College ID Night presented by WMMS. College students can present a valid college ID at the box office for $6 tickets and $6 College Meal Deals (hot dog, chips and a soda).

The Cleveland Monsters defeated the Charlotte Checkers, 4-2, on Tuesday at The Q, extending their point streak to seven games. With the win, the Monsters improved to 14-11-1-2 overall and are tied with the Chicago Wolves for third place in the AHL's Central Division standings with a .554 win percentage. Check out the game recap and photo gallery to get caught up on all the action from last night's big win!

The Monsters announced Monday that captain Ryan Craig has been selected as a playing captain for the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Capital BlueCross! Craig has skated in 667 AHL games and totaled 346 points in his career. LEARN MORE -ahl-all-star-classic

Support your favorite Monsters at this year's AHL All-Star Game on January 29-30 by purchasing a special 2017 AHL All-Star Classic Ticket Package, which includes Phan Fest, All-Star Tailgate Party, Skills Competition and the All-Star game. SPECIAL OFFER

http://www.clevelandmonsters.com/fans/kids-club-membership Monsters Kids Club memberships are still available for the 2016-17 season for just $15! Benefits include a Monsters Kids Club T-Shirt, one (1) ticket to two (2) select home games, entry to exclusive raffles for special experiences and prizes just for Kids Club members, a birthday card from Sully and much more! SIGN UP TODAY http://www.clevelandmonsters.com/fans/kids-club-membership ke-brown-pto-contract The Monsters announced Tuesday that veteran forward Mike Brown signed a 25-game professional tryout contract with the team. Brown, 31, participated in training camp this season with the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, and has appeared in 407 career NHL games over the course of 12 seasons. MORE DETAILS ke-brown-pto-contract

