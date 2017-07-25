Keys Win Streak Concludes in Lynchburg

News Release

LYNCHBURG, VA -Ka'ai Tom drove in four runs as the Lynchburg Hillcats (59-41/19-12) defeated the Frederick Keys (45-53/14-15) 6-4 on Monday night at City Stadium. With the win, the Keys saw their season-high seven-game winning streak come to an end.

Yermin Mercedes brought home Jay Gonzalez from third via infield single in the first, but the Hillcats countered with three runs against Keegan Akin. Willi Castro and Andrew Calica collected back-to-back one out singles, while a walk to Sicnarf Loopstok loaded up the bases. That sent up Tom who tripled to center to make it a 3-1 affair.

Lynchburg added single markers in the fourth and fifth. After Jodd Carter struck out in the fourth, Armando Araiza thought the inning was over. With only two outs though, Martin Cervenka moved up to second base and came around on an error by Ricardo Andujar one batter later.

Castro added a solo shot in the fifth to give Lynchburg its largest lead, but the Keys made it a one-run game in the sixth. Tallying five straight hits, base knocks by Mercedes, Glynn Davis and Chris Clare loaded the bases for Alex Murphy who banged a bases clearing double to center.

Tom quickly swung the momentum the other way with a solo homer to right. He finished the day 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a run scored.

Dominic DeMasi (3-3) earned the win for Lynchburg tossing five innings of one-run baseball on four hits. He walked one and struck out four. Akin (7-7) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits over four innings in the loss. Justin Garcia tossed a scoreless ninth to earn his second save.

The Keys and Hillcats play the middle game of their series on Tuesday night. Right-hander Ofelky Peralta (2-8, 6.28) starts for Frederick and will be opposed by right-hander Aaron Civale (5-2, 2.91). First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m., and the game can be heard on 1450 AM The Source, frederickkeys.com, and the TuneIn Radio App.

