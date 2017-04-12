Keys Slug Their Way to 16-6 Win over Potomac

News Release

Frederick, MD- One night after a rout offensively, the Potomac Nationals (3-2) had the tables turned on them by the Frederick Keys (2-3), as the hometown club tallied 16 runs and 15 hits in a 16-6 win. The Keys hit four home runs, which included a grand slam as part of a seven-run sixth inning.

Potomac loaded the bases with nobody out in the first inning but did not score, and then left runners in scoring position in each of the next two innings. On the opposite side, 2B Stephen Wilkerson led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo home run off of RHP Wirkin Estevez (L, 0-1). In the third inning, the Keys used a pair of two-run home runs, one by SS Ryan Mountcastle and one by 3B Jomar Reyes, as they took a 5-0 lead. Estevez, who allowed just six home runs in 59 innings in 2016, surrendered three home runs over 4.2 innings Tuesday night. The right-handed starter was charged with seven runs in his 2017 debut.

Down 5-0 after three innings, Potomac plated four consecutive runs between the fourth and fifth frames. RHP Ofelky Peralta (ND) struggled to throw strikes over four innings, but the starter gave up just one run. LF Telmito Agustin reached on a bases loaded fielder's choice groundout, which made it 5-1 Frederick in the fourth inning.

LHP Luis Gonzalez (W, 1-0) struggled mightily on the mound in the fifth inning in relief for the Keys, his lone inning of work. Gonzalez allowed a leadoff single and walked the next two batters before he struck out 2B Bryan Mejia with the bases loaded. RF Rhett Wiseman made it 5-2 with an RBI single, and C Jake Lowery cut the deficit to one run with a two-out, two-run single, though Potomac left the tying run at third base.

Immediately after getting the deficit back to one, the Potomac pitching staff saw the Keys answer. CF Austin Hays led off the fifth frame vs. Estevez with a single, and after two groundouts, Reyes made it 6-4 with an RBI base hit. LHP Taylor Guilbeau replaced Estevez and allowed three straight men to reach base. DH Drew Turbin walked, 1B Alex Murphy walked, and C Stuart Levy made it 8-4 with a two-run single.

The P-Nats plated two runs in the sixth inning on an RBI triple by 3B Kelvin Gutierrez and a wild pitch, but the Keys exploded for seven runs in the home half of the frame. One run scored on an error by Gutierrez, another on a single by Reyes, and one more on a bases loaded HBP. With the bases full, Murphy hit a grand slam over the right field wall, as the Keys scored seven runs and sent 10 men to the plate in the frame. Frederick added a run in the seventh inning against RHP Kyle Schepel, which made it 16-6, the eventual final. RHP Cory Jones (SV, 1) allowed two runs over four innings for the Keys. Guilbeau was charged with eight runs, seven earned, over 1.1 innings.

All nine Frederick starters had at least one hit, while eight of the nine scored at least one run, as they flipped the script from what Potomac managed offensively Monday night. For Potomac, DH Austin Davidson had three hits, while Wiseman had his second straight multi-hit effort.

The rubber match on Wednesday will be a morning affair at Nymeo Field. RHP Luis Reyes (0-1, 3.60) will make his second start of the season for Potomac. He allowed just two runs on one hit in the season opener vs. Wilmington, but picked up the loss. For the Keys, LHP Keegan Akin (0-0, 81.00) will look to make it out of the first inning in the start, something he was unable to do last time out. Akin allowed six runs, two home runs, and recorded just two outs in a no-decision in his 2017 debut. First pitch is set for 11:00am. The Potomac broadcast gets underway with the "P-Nats Leadoff Show" at 10:45am. The broadcast can be heard on potomacnationals.com or via the TuneIn Radio App.

