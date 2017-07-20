Keys Complete Sweep of Wood Ducks

News Release

KINSTON, NC-The Frederick Keys (41-52/10-14) broke a 2-2 deadlock in the sixth and got a three-RBI game from Glynn Davis in a 5-3 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks (35-59/11-14) on Tuesday night at Grainger Stadium. With the win, the Keys completed a three-game sweep and finished the roadtrip with a 4-3 record. The victory also ensured a perfect record (5-0) against Down East this season.

Frederick got on the board against Brett Martin in the second. With two outs, Davis hit a single. One pitch later, he took off for second as Alex Murphy dunked a base hit down the rightfield line, enabling Davis to score.

Two innings later, Davis doubled home Yermin Mercedes to put the Keys ahead 2-0. In the game, Davis went 3-for-3 to go with two doubles and a run scored.

Keys starter Keegan Akin struck out the first two batters he faced in the bottom of the fifth, but the Wood Ducks scored twice to tie the game. Matt Lipka walked, moved to second on a passed ball and scored on a bloop single by Josh Morgan. The next batter Carlos Garay then doubled home Morgan.

Frederick claimed the lead for good in the sixth. Randolph Gassaway doubled to open the inning after Preston Scott lost a ball in the lights. Gassaway advanced to third on a flyout and scored on a Shane Hoelscher sac-fly. From there, Mercedes walked and scored on another two-bagger by Davis.

A sac-fly extended the Keys lead by three in the eighth. Down East cut the deficit on an RBI base hit by Scott which scored Morgan from second, but got no closer.

Akin (7-6) tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts while tossing five innings of two-run baseball. He allowed six hits in the win. Martin (1-5) suffered the loss giving up four runs on eight hits in six frames. Chleborad tossed two scoreless innings for his 11th save.

The Keys return to Nymeo Field on Thursday night to take on the Wilmington Blue Rocks following a Wednesday off day. Right-hander Cristian Alvarado (4-8, 5.63) starts for the Keys against Rocks right-hander AJ Puckett (8-7, 4.02). First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m and the broadcast can be heard on 1450 AM The Source, frederickkeys.com and the TuneIn Radio App.

Homestand highlights include two nights of fireworks along with "Home Improvement" Night on the 22nd with an appearance from Richard Karn, who played Al Borland on the hit show.


