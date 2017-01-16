Keynote Speaker Set for Shorebirds' Hot Stove Banquet

SALISBURY, Md. -- The Delmarva Shorebirds, Class A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, have finalized the complete lineup of speakers for the team's 16th Annual Hot Stove Banquet, which will be held at the Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury, Md. on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM.

The keynote speaker of the event will be Gary Rajsich. Rajsich is the Baltimore Orioles' Director of Scouting and has been serving in that role since 2011. Before Baltimore, he was also a scout for the Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox. Rajsich is credited with drafting and signing Jon Lester. Before becoming a scout, Rajsich was an outfielder and first baseman for the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants, and the Chunichi Dragons of the Japan Central League. Rajsich will be speaking on the extensive scouting process that the Orioles go through to sign, draft, and acquire players.

Kent Qualls, Orioles Director of Minor League Operations, will also be speaking at the Shorebirds' Hot Stove Banquet and will focus on the Baltimore Orioles' Minor League system and the development that the players go through in the Orioles' system on their way to Baltimore.

Pat Filippone, President of 7th Inning Stretch, the group that owns the Delmarva Shorebirds, the Stockton Ports of the California League, and the Everett Aquasox of the Northwest League will speak on the ownership group, the importance of the support from the local community, and the future of the Delmarva Shorebirds.

Chris Bitters, General Manager of your Delmarva Shorebirds, will touch on the upgrades being made to Arthur W. Perdue Stadium, plans for this upcoming season, as well as future upgrades.

Tickets to the event can be purchased in tables of eight for $260 dollars or on an individual basis for $35 each. All tickets must be purchased in advance, and availability is limited. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the program beginning at 7 p.m.

Attendees will also have the chance to participate in a silent auction and raffle of sports memorabilia to benefit the Shorebirds Fly Together Fund and United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore. Numerous items from professional and minor league franchises including the Baltimore Orioles will be up for grabs.

