Keyes, Carroll Selected to All-Star Team

News Release

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The American Association announced Wednesday that infielder Kevin Keyes and right-handed pitcher Scott Carroll will represent the Kansas City T-Bones on the American Association All-Star Team July 25 in Ottawa, when the American Association All-Stars take on the Can-Am League All-Stars.

"Both of the guys are fabulous teammates and are having great years for us. I am proud of both of them being named to the All-Star team and they are both well deserved honors," said Manager Joe Calfapietra.

Kevin Keyes was named as the starting first baseman for the American Association and currently is second in the league in home runs with 12 and ranks third in RBIs. The former University of Texas standout has scored 31 team leading runs while playing first base and designated hitter for Kansas City.

Keyes was the Washington Nationals 7th round pick in the 2010 MLB June Amateur Draft and spent seven seasons in the Nationals organization reaching AAA before joining Kansas City this season. Keyes is a native of Pflugerville, Texas and appeared in MLB Spring Training games in 2012 and 2015.

Scott Carroll, a native of Liberty, Missouri has tossed five straight quality starts for Kansas City and is 4-2 on the season with a 3.00 ERA. He has struck out 40 in 51 innings this year for the T-Bones and is fresh off a July 1st start, where he struck out 10 in seven innings, in a 6-2 win at Sioux City.

Carroll is a former Major League pitcher, who split time last season with the Chicago White Sox and Texas Rangers organizations, including three games at the Major League level with Chicago. Carroll started his professional career in the Cincinnati Reds organization in 2007 after being selected in the third round of the 2007 June draft out of Missouri State University.

Carroll picked up the win in his Big League debut, tossing 7 1/3 innings of one run ball in a 9-2 Sox win over Tampa Bay on April 27, 2014. He would appear in a total of 47 contests for the White Sox over three seasons, going 6-11 with a 4.60 ERA in 168 1/3 innings and adding 93 strike outs.

Carroll was a multi-sport star for Liberty High School, including being named one of the top-rated quarterbacks in Missouri and earning a scholarship to Purdue University. Carroll would spend one year with the Boilermakers before he transferred to Missouri State where he played baseball and football for the Bears.

"I am thrilled for our players and fans. Credit needs to go to Joe Calfapietra and his staff as well. This is very rewarding as an organization," said T-Bones Vice-President and General Manager.

The All-Star starting position players and designated hitter were voted upon by the league's field managers, while All-Star manager Rick Forney of Winnipeg, selected the pitchers and reserves. A full list of the American Association's All-Stars can be found at tars-announced/ .

The 2017 All-Star Game will be played in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada at RCGT Park, the home of the Can-Am League's Ottawa Champions. Game time is set for 6:05 pm CST.

