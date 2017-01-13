Key Ingredient Back in Bullpen

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes re-signed right-handed pitcher Victor Capellan on Friday morning.

Capellan (pronounced CAP-ee-ahn) has been one of the most durable and effective relief pitchers in the American Association the past two seasons. In 2016, the sidearmer was a combined 3-2 with nine saves and a 2.79 ERA in 45 relief appearances between the Goldeyes and Joplin Blasters. Capellan struck out 56 batters in 51.2 innings pitched, while allowing just 36 base hits (.205 batting average against) and three home runs. A native of Monte Cristi in the Dominican Republic, Capellan made 13 of his regular season appearances with the Goldeyes after being acquired from Joplin on August 12th in exchange for cash. Capellan represented Joplin during the American Association All-Star Game in St. Paul.

"I'm thrilled to have Victor back for 2017," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney . "He was an impactful addition to our club last year. Victor is one of the top late-inning relievers in the league, and has the ability to fill many roles."

Capellan played a critical role in the Goldeyes' championship run, striking out 15 and allowing just two earned runs in nine and two-thirds postseason innings (1.86 ERA). Capellan was the winning pitcher in Game Four of the American Association Division Series on September 11th at St. Paul, in which he struck out five over two shutout relief innings to help force a winner-take-all Game Five. The following night, Capellan struck out the side during a scoreless bottom of the eighth in a 3-1 win that propelled Winnipeg to the Championship Series.

Capellan ranked tied for second in the American Association in appearances last year, and his 53 games the previous season ranked second only to Goldeyes' left-hander Brendan Lafferty . Since 2015, Capellan's 98 total appearances are the most of any pitcher in the league, and the 27-year-old has worked more than one full inning in nearly one-quarter of them (24). In that same time period, Capellan's durability has further been demonstrated by his ability to work on back-to-back calendar days. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Capellan owns a 2.13 ERA in the 34 appearances he has made when having already pitched the day before.

In nine professional seasons, Capellan is 19-20 with 17 saves and a 4.09 ERA over 273 appearances, all of them in relief. Capellan was originally signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks as an international free agent in 2007, and has averaged 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a professional. Capellan spent five years in the Diamondbacks' system, reaching Triple-A in 2012. Capellan made one appearance with the Laredo Lemurs in 2014 before signing with Joplin as part of their expansion team the following year.

Capellan is the Goldeyes' fourth player signed to a contract for the 2017 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which begins May 6th.

Notes: As a sidearmer, Capellan has been especially tough on right-handed batters, holding them to a .187 average the last two years...Capellan has been just as clutch as he has been durable...from 2015-16, the opposition has hit just .146 against Capellan with runners in scoring position (96 at bats), and an even lower .085 with two outs and runners in scoring position (47 at bats)...Capellan appeared in nine of the Goldeyes' 10 playoff games, including appearances in all four of their elimination game victories...Capellan helped the Pacific Coast League's Reno Aces win the Triple-A National Championship in 2012 where he was teammates with former Goldeyes' shortstop Tyler Kuhn ...the Triple-A National Championship has been played since 2006, and is a single game played between the winners of the International and Pacific Coast Leagues

2017 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

RHP Victor Capellan

3B Wes Darvill

LHP Kevin McGovern

OF/1B David Rohm

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2017 season on May 18th on the road against the expansion Cleburne Railroaders. The Goldeyes' 2017 home opener is Monday, May 29th versus the Sioux Falls Canaries at Shaw Park. Season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group outings for the 2017 season are on sale now. For more information, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com

