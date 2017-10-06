Kevin Morris and Rob Hamilton Back with Monarchs

News Release

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations, Rich Seeley, announced today that Kevin Morris and Rob Hamilton have been assigned to the Monarchs from AHL training camps.

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings. Morris, 24, returns to the Queen City for the start of his second professional season after participating in training camp with the Binghamton Devils. Last season, Morris scored 36 points on 16 goals and 20 assists in 66 games for the Monarchs. Morris led the Monarchs with 93 penalty minutes in the regular season, and added nine points on five goals and four assists in 19 Kelly Cup Playoff games. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound native of Massena, N.Y., began his professional career after spending four years at Miami University (OH), and played six games for the Monarchs in 2016, scoring two goals. In his career, Morris has received two calls to the AHL by the Binghamton Senators and Syracuse Crunch, but has not recorded a point in four combined games. Hamilton, 23, returns to the Monarchs after attending camp with the Springfield Thunderbirds. The left-shot defenseman is set to play his first full professional season with the Monarchs after playing six games with Manchester last season. During his first stint with the Monarchs, Hamilton scored one point on one assist. Hamilton also made his AHL debut with the Thunderbirds in 2016-17, and ended the season with one assist in six games for Springfield. The 6-foot, 194-pound defenseman from Calgary, Alberta, spent the majority of the 2016-17 season with the University of Vermont (H-East). Hamilton finished his senior season with 10 goals and 11 assists through 38 games with the Catamounts. Over the course of his four years at Vermont, Hamilton skated in 119 games, registering 43 points on 12 goals and 31 assists.

Morris, Hamilton and the Monarchs open their home slate at SNHU Arena against the Worcester Railers on Oct. 21 (6 p.m.). Opening Night Packs include four tickets to the game, and are on sale for just $40, HERE.

Individual game tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster, HERE. Visit us at ManchesterMonarchs.com, follow the team on Twitter: @MonarchsHockey, and like us on Facebook for additional information.

Monarchs #TogetherWeCan

