Kevin Lynch Signs PTO with AHL Syracuse

January 21, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, announced Saturday that forward Kevin Lynch has been signed to a professional tryout (PTO) by the AHL's Syracuse Crunch.

Lynch, 25, ranks third in team scoring with 24 points (11g, 13a) through 35 games played with Indy this season. The fourth-year pro out of Grosse Point, Mich. returns to Syracuse where he appeared in 53 games during the 2014-15 campaign, tallying three goals and one assist.

A second-round pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft (No. 56 overall), Lynch skated in seven AHL contests last season split between the Crunch and the Manitoba Moose. The University of Michigan product additionally saw action in 62 ECHL games in 2015-16 with the Florida Everblades, racking up 58 points (22g, 36a) - good for second on the Florida roster behind ECHL Rookie of the Year Matt Willows.

