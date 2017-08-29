Kevan George Called up by Trinidad and Tobago

News Release

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Armada FC midfielder Kevan George has been called up by the Trinidad and Tobago men's national team for two CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying matches.

The 27-year-old has started 19 games this year for the Armada FC this year. His stabilizing presence has created offensive opportunities for the club while also supporting the back line.

Trinidad and Tobago will face Honduras on Friday, Sept. 1 at Ato Boldon Stadium. The team will then travel to Estadio Rommel Fernandez to play Panama on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

George has appeared in 33 games for the Trinidad and Tobago national club. In June, the midfielder departed Jacksonville to play for his national team against the United States and Costa Rica. Despite a solid effort, the Caribbean club fell to the USMNT by a score of 0-2. A few days later, the squad fell to Costa Rica, 1-2.

George will return in time for Jacksonville's next home match against Indy Eleven on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Hodges Stadium. Tickets are on sale now at ArmadaFC.com


