Keuchel Successful in Rehab Outing

News Release

CORPUS CHRISTI - Dallas Keuchel pitched three shutout innings in his first action since June 2 as the Corpus Christi Hooks defeated Frisco 7-2 Monday night at Whataburger Field before 6,761.

Keuchel allowed two hits and a walk while recording three strikeouts in a 45-pitch, 29-strike rehab start. Josh James (4-3) matched Keuchel with three scoreless frames and faced one over the minimum. The RoughRiders scored single runs in the seventh and eighth off Franklin Perez, who picked up a save in his Double-A debut.

Hooks left fielder Jason Martin had four hits - a single, two doubles, and an eighth-inning home run off Shane McCain .

Corpus Christi (13-11; 47-47) wasted a one-out double by Martin during the first, RoughRiders left fielder Michael O'Neill robbing Garrett Stubbs of extra bases for the final out.

The second was a different story as Corpus Christi tagged Ariel Jurado (7-7) for five runs on five hits, including three doubles. Jack Mayfield 's opening two-base hit was followed by a walk to Jamie Ritchie, Dexture McCall 's single, and a scalding three-run double to left-center by Bryan De La Cruz . One out later, Ramon Laureano doubled home De La Cruz before Martin produced an RBI single.

McCall's first Double-A home run traveled 409 feet to left-center in the fourth.

The Hooks have won nine of 13, including three consecutively. Frisco (9-15; 40-54) has dropped six straight.

The series resumes Tuesday at 7:05, Hooks right-hander Akeem Bostick (4-1) vs. Tyler Davis (0-1).

