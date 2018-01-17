Kessy Propels Oilers with Late Short-Handed Goal

News Release

ALLEN, TX - The Tulsa Oilers picked up two points in a 2-1 regulation win Monday afternoon against the Allen Americans thanks to a late short-handed goal from Kale Kessy at the Allen Event Center.

Kessy's goal with 4:33 to play in the third period broke a 1-1 tie and gave Tulsa its league-leading ninth short-handed goal of the season. He also assisted on the Oilers' first goal. Jake Hildebrand stopped 33 of 34 shots in a bounce back win against his old team.

The Oilers narrowly outshot the Americans 13-12 in a scoreless first period, and Tulsa killed off two Allen power plays in the frame. Dylan Hubbs gave Tulsa the game's first lead 2:47 into the second period, when his centering pass went off an Allen stick and into the Americans net.

Late in the frame, the Americans tied the score at 1-1 on a short power play, when Eric Roy set up Bryan Moore for a goal into a wide open net on a shot from the right circle. Stephon Williams helped keep the game tied with 38 saves on 40 shots, but was outdueled by Hildebrand, who earned his tenth win.

Tulsa is now just seven points behind Allen for the fourth and final playoff spot with 34 games to play in the regular season, including two more meetings with the Americans.

The Oilers return home this weekend to host the Idaho Steelheads Friday and Saturday at 7:05pm both nights on the York Plumbing Ice at the BOK Center. Tulsa then hosts Colorado Sunday at 4:05pm to wrap up the weekend.

