Kerr, Stanton and Perth Glory Seek W-League Grand Final Berth

February 3, 2017 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) - Sky Blue FC News Release





Tinton Falls, N.J.- Sky Blue FC of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) will see two of its own in a semifinal match-up for Perth Glory on Saturday, as Sam Kerr and Nikki Stanton look to advance their Australian side to next Sunday's W-League Grand Final. Kickoff against Sydney FC is slated for 2:30 a.m. ET at NIB Stadium in Perth, with the action airing live on WatchESPN.

"We are really excited for Perth, and especially for Sam and Nikki," said Christy Holly, Sky Blue FC head coach. "Both players bring a tremendous amount of value to the field, so we are not surprised one bit that they have had so much success this season. We hope to see them finish up the W-League season on a high note before they head back to New Jersey for what will surely be a very exciting year for Sky Blue FC."

Perth completed the 2016-17 regular season level with Canberra United atop the W-League ladder, accumulating 23 points on a 7-2-3 record. Kerr, who is the Perth captain, paced the offense with 10 goals on the season, which was the second-best mark in the league.

"I am super excited for the final," said Kerr. "I love getting to play in my home city, especially with another Sky Blue FC player!"

In addition to Kerr, Stanton has also been a mainstay in the Perth Starting XI during her second season in Australia, and she will now look to do her part to reach the Grand Final.

"I could not be any more excited for this weekend!" said Stanton. "All of the hard work this season has been leading up to this moment. And purple is my favorite color."

Editor's Note: Stanton clearly meant purple is her favorite color in Australia. We all know she bleeds Sky Blue when she is stateside.

