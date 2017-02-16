Kero, Schmaltz Recalled by Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have recalled forwards Tanner Kero and Nick Schmaltz from the Rockford IceHogs.

Kero, 24, has split the 2016-17 season between the IceHogs and Blackhawks, totaling 7g-13a-20pts in 28 games with Rockford and 4g-4a-8pts in 22 contests with Chicago.

Schmaltz, 20, has spent the majority of the 2016-17 campaign with the Blackhawks, where he has produced 4g-6a-10pts in 38 games. The former first-round selection from the 2014 NHL Draft also made his AHL debut with the IceHogs this year and has collected 6g-3a-9pts in 12 games with Rockford.

The two forwards were assigned to the IceHogs on Feb. 12 but did not appear in any AHL games.

Next Home Game: Friday, Feb. 17 vs. Cleveland Monsters. Rockford hosts the Monsters for the teams' eighth and final matchup of the 2016-17 season. The contest also features a Blues Flame Friday pregame party, presented by District Bar & Grill. Doors to the Blue Flame Lounge on the main concourse open at 5:15 p.m. for the pregame festivities, and fans 21 and older are invited to enjoy happy-hour specials, free appetizers and a live music from Friday's performers, the Hoodoo Rhythm Kings.

