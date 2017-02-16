Kero, Schmaltz Recalled by Chicago
February 16, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
CHICAGO, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that they have recalled forwards Tanner Kero and Nick Schmaltz from the Rockford IceHogs.
Kero, 24, has split the 2016-17 season between the IceHogs and Blackhawks, totaling 7g-13a-20pts in 28 games with Rockford and 4g-4a-8pts in 22 contests with Chicago.
Schmaltz, 20, has spent the majority of the 2016-17 campaign with the Blackhawks, where he has produced 4g-6a-10pts in 38 games. The former first-round selection from the 2014 NHL Draft also made his AHL debut with the IceHogs this year and has collected 6g-3a-9pts in 12 games with Rockford.
The two forwards were assigned to the IceHogs on Feb. 12 but did not appear in any AHL games.
Next Home Game: Friday, Feb. 17 vs. Cleveland Monsters. Rockford hosts the Monsters for the teams' eighth and final matchup of the 2016-17 season. The contest also features a Blues Flame Friday pregame party, presented by District Bar & Grill. Doors to the Blue Flame Lounge on the main concourse open at 5:15 p.m. for the pregame festivities, and fans 21 and older are invited to enjoy happy-hour specials, free appetizers and a live music from Friday's performers, the Hoodoo Rhythm Kings.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2017
- Kero, Schmaltz Recalled by Chicago - Rockford IceHogs
- Coyotes Recall Langhamer from Tucson on Emergency Recall - Tucson Roadrunners
- Heat Announce New Membership Program - Stockton Heat
- Comets & Boilermaker Join Forcesr - Utica Comets
- Brittain Signs PTO with Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Williams Reassigned to Missouri - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Sutter, Backman Lead Reign to 3-1 Win over Wild - Ontario Reign
- Reign Slows Down Wild 3-1 - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.